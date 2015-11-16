* Jan-Sept sales contracts exceed 2014 full-year total
* Targets 2015 sales of 4 bln pounds vs 3 bln in 2014
* Considering buying land on Red Sea, Mediterranean coasts
(Adds government payments, clarifies investments)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, Nov 16 Egyptian real estate developer
SODIC signed sales contracts worth 3.6 billion
Egyptian pounds ($460 million) in the first nine months of 2015,
surpassing last year's full-year total, it said on Monday.
SODIC, or Sixth of October Development and Investment
Company, targets high-income consumers and sells housing units
starting at 1.3 million pounds.
The company, Egypt's third-largest listed property
developer, is targeting sales of 4 billion pounds this year, up
from 3 billion in 2014. Demand for new housing remains strong
and the sector has resilient despite political turmoil.
SODIC plans 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds worth of investments
for 2015 and has already invested 1.8 million of that in the
first nine months of the year and plans to invest 500 million in
the fourth quarter, Managing Director Maged Sherif told a news
conference.
The company's land bank has reached 3.5 million square
metres, he added. It owes the New Urban Communities Authority
(NUCA), a government housing body, 2.7 billion pounds which it
will pay back over six years.
Sherif said the company was considering buying land on the
Red Sea coast in the first quarter of 2016, as well as more land
on Egypt's Mediterranean North Coast.
It started selling the first phase of its 100-feddan (42
hectare) North Coast project in the third quarter, he said. The
project is set for completion in three years and contracts worth
560 million pounds have been signed for the first phase.
SODIC will start a new development project in the first half
of 2016 on land it bought from the government, Sherif said. The
company said in September it had won a NUCA auction for a 30.76
feddan piece of land worth 221 million pounds.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Clarke and Susan
Fenton)