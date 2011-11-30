CAIRO Nov 30 Egypt's SODIC, the country's third-biggest listed property developer, posted a nine-month net loss before minorities of 156.7 million Egyptian pounds ($26.1 million), the stock exchange said on Wednesday.

The real estate firm, which does not fully recognise revenues until it delivers units, made a net profit of 106.2 million pounds in the same period last year.

The stock exchange did not provide further details.

Egypt's property market has been a major driver of foreign investment and growth but is now reeling from a string of legal rows over state land sales.

SODIC has not been directly implicated in the disputes but the firm's former chairman, the father-in-law of Mubarak's eldest son, is facing trial for his role in a questionable land sale. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan)