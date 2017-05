CAIRO, June 18 Egypt's SODIC, one of the country's largest listed real estate developers, said on Thursday its board of directors had accepted the resignation of its managing director, the company said in a statement.

Ahmed Badrawi will leave his position as managing director as well as his seat on the board as of Sept. 15. He will be replaced at a later board meeting, the company said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jason Neely)