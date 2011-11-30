(Recasts with third-quarter figures)

CAIRO Nov 30 SODIC, Egypt's third-biggest listed property developer, said on Wednesday it swung to a third-quarter loss of 38 million Egyptian pounds ($6.3 million) on sales of 305 million.

SODIC, which does not fully recognise revenues until it delivers units, made a net profit of 57 million pounds in the 2010 period.

Egypt's property market, a major driver of foreign investment and growth, has been left reeling by a string of legal rows over state land sales. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)