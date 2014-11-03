(Adds details)
CAIRO Nov 3 SODIC, Egypt's
third-largest listed property developer, has completed a 1
billion pound ($139 million) capital increase to help finance
new projects as the country's real estate market begins to
recover.
SODIC, also known as Sixth of October Development and
Investment Co, said in a statement it had managed to cover 99.2
percent of its deeply discounted rights issue and had no plans
to raise further funds.
When SODIC announced its capital raising plans in June, it
said it would raise about 1 billion pounds over 250 million
shares, suggesting a discount of almost 90 percent on its share
price of around 34 pounds at the time. Shares are currently
trading at 16.33 pounds.
Egypt's once-booming construction sector was hit hard by the
2011 revolt that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule but ushered
in a period of economic and political volatility.
Many large real estate contracts were cancelled in the wake
of the revolt and investment dried up.
Three years on, the economy is showing the first signs of
recovery, bringing an uptick in demand for property in the Arab
world's most populous country.
SODIC managing director Ahmed Badrawi told Reuters last
month that two-thirds of the money raised would be invested in a
new project in the upscale Cairo area of Heliopolis.
The rest would go towards new land the developer is seeking
to buy, either on the northern coast or outside the sprawling
capital, he said.
SODIC plans to begin construction and offer the first phase
of units in the mixed-use development on its 1.3 million-square
metre site in Heliopolis before the end of the year.
It is targeting sales of 300-600 million pounds in the first
phase and 9 billion pounds from the whole project, which it has
yet to name.
In May, U.S. private equity firm Ripplewood acquired a near
10 percent stake in SODIC, in anticipation of an economic
recovery following three years of upheaval.
In the first half of 2014, SODIC made a profit of 90.53
million pounds on revenues of 635 million pounds, rebounding
from losses of 447.13 million pounds in 2013.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Lin Noueihed; editing by David
Clarke and Clara Ferreira Marques)