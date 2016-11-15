CAIRO Nov 15 Egyptian developer SODIC will raise prices on residential units by 20-30 percent on Tuesday in the wake of the central bank's floatation of the pound on Nov. 3, Chief Executive Maged Sherif said.

Egypt's third-largest listed real estate developer has also decided to delay three new projects to the first half of 2017 from the fourth quarter of this year, he said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)