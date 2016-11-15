(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Nov 15 Egyptian developer SODIC will
raise prices on residential units by 20-30 percent on Tuesday in
the wake of the central bank's floatation of the pound on Nov.
3, Chief Executive Maged Sherif said.
Egypt's third-largest listed real estate developer has also
decided to delay three new projects to the first half of 2017
from the fourth quarter of this year, he said.
Egypt removed its peg of 8.8 pounds per dollar and floated
the pound in a surprise move aimed at overhauling its
dollar-starved economy and unlocking foreign investments.
The pound was trading at around 15.5 to the dollar on
Tuesday.
"We took the decision to raise prices last Thursday after
the flotation of the pound," Sherif said, adding that the
decision to delay three of their projects to next year came as
the company had already achieved this year's sales targets and
to take into account the flotation of the pound.
The firm's contracted sales for the first nine months
reached 3.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($216.39 million) and it
expects to reach a target of 4.9 billion pounds this year,
Sherif said.
SODIC is planning a new joint project with Heliopolis
Housing in the second or third quarter of next year and
investments on the Red Sea within months, Sherif said.
The company is also looking for new opportunities in the
North Coast on the Mediterranean.
($1 = 15.2500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by
Jason Neely)