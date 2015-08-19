CAIRO Aug 19 Egypt's third-largest listed
property developer SODIC reported first-half net
profit of 152.29 million Egyptian pounds ($19.45 million), up
from 90.54 million pounds in the same period last year, the
company said Wednesday.
SODIC, also known as Sixth of October Development and
Investment, reported first-half revenue of 585.01 million pounds
in the six months to the end of June, down from 634.88 million
pounds a year ago, the company said in a statement on the
Egyptian bourse. It did not give further details.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
