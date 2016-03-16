UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CAIRO, March 16 Egyptian real estate developer SODIC on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit of 321.3 million Egyptian pounds ($35.9 million) for 2015, up from 154.3 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Sixth of October Development and Investment Company, the country's third-largest listed real estate developer, said revenue for the period rose to 1.47 billion Egyptian pounds from 1.37 billion pounds in 2014.
($1 = 8.9499 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by David Clarke)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.