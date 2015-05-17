CAIRO May 17 Egypt's third-largest listed property developer SODIC reported first-quarter net profit of 79.31 million Egyptian pounds ($10.39 million), nearly double the 40.33 million it earned in the same period last year.

SODIC, also known as Sixth of October Development and Investment, also said on Sunday that first-quarter revenue dipped to 283.85 million pounds from 301.2 million a year earlier. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by David Goodman)