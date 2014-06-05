CAIRO, June 5 Egyptian property developer SODIC posted a jump in first-quarter net profit, it said on Thursday.

The firm made 40.33 million Egyptian pounds ($5.64 million)in the three months ended March 31 compared with a net profit of 6.07 million pounds in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

($1 = 7.1502 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)