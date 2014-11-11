(Adds details, quotes, background)
CAIRO Nov 11 SODIC, Egypt's
third-largest listed property group, reported a 37.4 percent
rise in nine-month net profit on Tuesday on the back of strong
sales as one of its property developments came on to the market.
The company said net contracted sales for the third quarter
rose 34 percent from the same period last year.
"The strong sales came on the back of the launch of Eastown
Residences Phase VII which fully sold out contributing 353
million (pounds) to year-to-date sales," it said in a statement.
SODIC, also known as Sixth of October Development and
Investment Co., said nine-month net profit rose to 109.71
million Egyptian pounds ($15.34 million) from 79.86 million a
year earlier.
Egypt's once-booming construction sector was hit hard by the
2011 revolt that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule as this also
ushered in a period of economic and political volatility. Many
large real estate contracts were cancelled in the wake of the
revolt and investment dried up.
Three years on, the economy is showing the first signs of
recovery, bringing an uptick in demand for property.
SODIC said earlier this month it had completed a 1 billion
pound capital increase to help finance new projects as the
country's real estate market begins to recover.
It said the fundraising had taken its issued capital to 1.35
billion pounds from 362.71 million pounds and raised shareholder
equity by about 47 percent.
SODIC managing director Ahmed Badrawi told Reuters last
month that two-thirds of the money would be invested in a new
project in the upscale Cairo area of Heliopolis.
The rest will go to new land the developer is seeking to buy
on the northern coast or outside the sprawling capital, he said.
In May, U.S. private equity firm Ripplewood acquired a near
10 percent stake in SODIC.
(1 U.S. dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Lin Noueihed; editing by Jason
Neely and Jane Merriman)