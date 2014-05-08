Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
CAIRO May 8 U.S Investment group Ripplewood has acquired a 10 percent stake in Egyptian property developer SODIC , a source informed about the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
"Ripplewood bought a 10 percent stake in SODIC's shares," the source said.
On Wednesday EFG Hermes said in a statement it sold a part of its stake in SODIC, amounting to 9.9 percent of their shares in the company. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: