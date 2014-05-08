CAIRO May 8 U.S Investment group Ripplewood has acquired a 10 percent stake in Egyptian property developer SODIC , a source informed about the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

"Ripplewood bought a 10 percent stake in SODIC's shares," the source said.

On Wednesday EFG Hermes said in a statement it sold a part of its stake in SODIC, amounting to 9.9 percent of their shares in the company. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)