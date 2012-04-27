By Edward Taylor
| FRANKFURT, April 27
FRANKFURT, April 27 Germany's financial market
stabilisation fund SoFFin has posted a loss of 13.1 billion
euros ($17.4 billion) for last year, hit by writedowns on Greek
debt and losses on other assets once held by Hypo Real Estate,
Commerzbank and WestLB.
The results, which were published on Friday, show that
although many German banks have returned to profit, losses from
toxic assets continue long after these lenders transferred them
to off-balance sheet "bad banks" guaranteed by the German state.
SoFFin said it was forced to absorb a 11.4 billion-euro hit
from FMS Wertmanagement, an investment vehicle which holds
assets formerly on the balance sheet of the nationalised Hypo
Real Estate. Of this amount, writedowns worth 8.9 billion euros
come from Greek debt now parked within SoFFin.
Further losses were caused by adjusting the book value of
Germany's 25 percent stake in Commerzbank, the
country's second largest lender behind Deutsche Bank.
Germany was forced to rescue a raft of lenders between 2007
and 2009, bailing out Hypo Real Estate, WestLB, Commerzbank and
IKB after the collapse of the subprime debt market led to an
inter-bank lending freeze and heavy portfolio losses.
At the height of the subprime crisis, SoFFin was forced to
provide 168 billion euros worth of liquidity guarantees, and
29.4 billion euros worth of capital to seven troubled lenders in
Germany.
By the end of March 2012 the liquidity guarantees were down
to 11.2 billion euros, SoFFin said on Friday.
Capital injections were cut to 28.2 billion euros by the end
of December 2011, SoFFin said.
($1=0.7542 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)