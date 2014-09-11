Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
Sept 11 Soft Computing SA :
* Says H1 net income 0.5 million euros versus 0.8 million euros in H1 2013
* Says H1 revenue 19.6 million euros versus 19.2 million euros in H1 2013
* Sees acceleration of growth in H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago