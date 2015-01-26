TOKYO Jan 26 Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Monday it plans to sell a 450 billion yen ($3.82 billion) unsecured subordinated bond, mainly to retail investors.

The offering will carry a coupon of 2.5 percent and be rated BBB+ by Japan Credit Rating Agency, the telecommunications company and corporate investor said in a statement via the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Proceeds will be used for investment and to repay loans, it said.

The underwriters are Nomura Securities Co, Daiwa Securities Co, Mizuho Securities Co, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co, SBI Securities Co, IwaiCosmo Securities Co, Okasan Securities Co and Tokai Tokyo Securities Co, SoftBank said.

($1 = 117.6700 yen) (Writing by William Mallard)