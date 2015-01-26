(Adds SoftBank spokesman declining to specify how the bond will
be used)
TOKYO Jan 26 Japan's SoftBank Corp
said on Monday it plans to sell a 450 billion yen ($3.8 billion)
unsecured subordinated bond, mainly to retail investors, with
proceeds earmarked for investment and to repay loans.
SoftBank, which paid $22 billion for U.S. carrier Sprint
Corp in 2013, is a prolific investor in telecoms and
Internet firms. It has said it plans to invest $10 billion in
India's potentially huge but underdeveloped online retail
market.
SoftBank spokesman Mitsuhiro Kurano declined to comment
further on how the proceeds will be used, but company finance
manager Yoshimitsu Goto told Reuters in an interview this month
they want to be prepared for any investment opportunity.
"If an investment opportunity were to suddenly appear
tomorrow, we want to be financially prepared and not lose the
opportunity due to the lack of money," Goto said.
The offering will carry a coupon of 2.5 percent and be rated
BBB+ by Japan Credit Rating Agency, SoftBank said in a
statement.
The underwriters are Nomura Securities Co, Daiwa Securities
Co, Mizuho Securities Co, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co, SBI Securities Co, IwaiCosmo
Securities Co, Okasan Securities Co and Tokai Tokyo Securities
Co, SoftBank said.
($1 = 117.6700 yen)
(Reporting by William Mallard, Teppei Kasai and Yoshiyasu
Shida; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)