BRIEF-Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team
TOKYO, April 19 Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Friday it had raised the size of its dual tranche bond issue in dollars and euros to the equivalent of $3.3 billion from its initially announced $2 billion on the back of healthy demand from investors.
The bond issue, with a seven-year maturity, is to help fund its planned purchase of a 70 percent stake in U.S. wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp for $20.1 billion.
SoftBank said the 4.5 percent dollar tranche had a size of $2.485 billion, while the 4.625 percent euro portion was 625 million euros ($818 million) in size. Both tranches were priced at par, it added.
