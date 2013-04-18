TOKYO, April 19 Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Friday it had raised the size of its dual tranche bond issue in dollars and euros to the equivalent of $3.3 billion from its initially announced $2 billion on the back of healthy demand from investors.

The bond issue, with a seven-year maturity, is to help fund its planned purchase of a 70 percent stake in U.S. wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp for $20.1 billion.

SoftBank said the 4.5 percent dollar tranche had a size of $2.485 billion, while the 4.625 percent euro portion was 625 million euros ($818 million) in size. Both tranches were priced at par, it added.