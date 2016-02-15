TOKYO Feb 15 Japanese telecoms conglomerate
SoftBank Group said on Monday it will purchase up to
500 billion yen ($4.4 billion) worth or as much as 14.2 percent
of its own shares, in its biggest buyback to date.
The shares have fallen around 28 percent since the start of
the year.
The company said it will repurchase the shares over a year
starting on Wednesday. The move follows its buyback of around $1
billion worth of shares in August, which CEO Masayoshi Son had
said was a response to its lacklustre share price.
Investors have been worried about SoftBank's outlook, mainly
due to its majority stake in loss-making U.S. wireless carrier
Sprint Corp.
($1 = 113.8600 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)