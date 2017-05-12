TOKYO May 12 SoftBank Group Corp said it had agreed to invest $5 billion, or 550 billion yen, in China's ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, the Japanese company said in its earnings statement.

SoftBank said the impact of the investment on its results for the year ending March 2018 had not yet been determined.

The statement was issued on Wednesday, and reported by local media on Friday.

