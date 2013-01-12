By Reiji Murai
TOKYO Jan 12 Japan's Softbank Corp is
in final talks to sell its stake in eAccess Ltd, representing
around 67 percent of voting rights, to Samsung Electronics Co
and 10 others, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
The sale would ease concerns that Softbank could hold a
monopoly on spectrum allocation designated by Japan's
Communications Ministry, the source said.
Softbank, which is awaiting regulatory approval to buy a 70
percent stake in No. 3 U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Nextel Corp
, bought Japanese rival eAccess last October as it stepped
up competition with its nearest competitor KDDI Corp.
Softbank turned eAccess into a wholly owned subsidiary on
Jan. 1 after a share exchange, using 220 billion yen ($2.47
billion) worth of its own shares.
After dividing eAccess shares into voting and non-voting
shares, Softbank is considering reducing its ownership of
eAccess voting rights to less than one-third, the source said.
Non-voting shares make up around 1 percent of overall
shares. The sale of eAccess' voting rights would total several
billion yen.
Other than Samsung, likely buyers include Sweden's LM
Ericsson, Orix Corp, the source said, adding
that the eAccess voting shares would be divided between
companies into hundreds of millions of yen each.
Softbank said on Saturday the news was not announced by the
company and that it continued to mull options regarding its
share holdings.
The Nikkei business newspaper reported earlier on Saturday
that Softbank was also considering selling the eAccess stake to
Finland's Nokia Siemens Networks and five Japanese
leasing companies.
Softbank cutting its eAccess stake would allow the company
to work around the Communications Ministry's policy on spectrum
allocation to telecom service providers and avoid suggestions of
any monopoly, but still allow Softbank or eAccess to seek
spectrum.
Under the policy, either a parent company, or one of its
units in which it owns more than 33 percent, can apply for an
allocation of spectrum.
Softbank will remain the top shareholder in eAccess but lose
veto power after the sale, which is expected to close by end
January and raise several billion yen, the Nikkei daily said.