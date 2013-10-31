TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's SoftBank Corp
reported a record six-month profit on Thursday, helped by strong
sales of handsets, subscriber growth and a share price that has
more than doubled this year.
SoftBank posted a record April-September operating profit of
715.1 billion yen ($7.3 billion), up more than 60 percent from
the same period last year and on track to meet its billionaire
founder Masayoshi Son's target to reach 1 trillion yen operating
profit this fiscal year.
The company kept its full year operating profit forecast
unchanged and in line with the average analyst expectation of
1.1 trillion yen, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Son, Japan's most famous dealmaker, finalised a deal to buy
an 80 percent stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp
in July and also inked deals to buy majority stakes in Finnish
mobile game maker Supercell and U.S. cellphone distributor
Brightstar Corp in October.