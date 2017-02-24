TOKYO Feb 24 Japan's Softbank Group said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Foxconn Technology Group to set up a joint investment company which would be led by the Taiwanese firm.

Softbank said Foxconn, which is owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, would invest $600 million in the joint venture. The nature of the planned investments was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by David Clarke)