Nasdaq tops 6,000, Dow surges as earnings impress
The Nasdaq crossed the 6,000 threshold for the first time on Tuesday, while the Dow registered triple-digit gains as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.
TOKYO Japanese mobile carrier SoftBank Corp (9984.T) said on Thursday it will invest $250 million in GrabTaxi, the largest mobile taxi booking app firm in Southeast Asia, to become its largest shareholder.
(Reporting by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.