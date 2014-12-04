* Biggest SoftBank investment ever in Southeast Asia web
firm
* Recent Asian investments include Snapdeal, ANI
Technologies
(Adds details from the statement)
By Aradhana Aravindan
SINGAPORE, Dec 4 Japanese telecoms firm SoftBank
Corp has pumped in $250 million to become the top
investor in Southeast Asian mobile taxi-booking application
GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd, its biggest investment in a Southeast
Asian Internet firm.
GrabTaxi, which allows customers to order cabs closest to
their location by mobile phone, operates in Singapore, Malaysia,
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines. In a
statement, the two companies said the funding will be used to
accelerate the app's expansion in the region.
The investment in GrabTaxi comes about a month after
SoftBank and its billionaire CEO and founder Masayoshi Son
announced a $627 million funding into online marketplace
Snapdeal as part of a plan to put $10 billion into India's
booming online retail market.
SoftBank also said in October it will lead a $210 million
investment round with existing investors in India's ANI
Technologies, which owns a mobile application for taxi bookings.
The Japanese firm is the largest investor in recently listed
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Including the SoftBank investment, GrabTaxi has raised $340
million in funding. The statement did not specify how much of
GrabTaxi SoftBank will own.
Other investors in GrabTaxi, which was developed by two
Harvard Business School graduates and launched in Malaysia in
2012 as MyTeksi, include a unit of Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings and U.S. investor Tiger Global
Management. The app competes with Rocket Internet's Easy Taxi as
well as Uber's better known app.
Taxi-hailing apps have become popular in Southeast Asia,
especially Singapore, one of the most expensive places in the
world to own a private car.
Finding a cab during peak hours and during frequent tropical
downpours can be difficult in the city-state, which last month
said it planned to start regulating third-party taxi booking
services for the first time.
Heavy traffic in cities such as Manila and Jakarta also
makes finding taxis tough.
Those troubles are benefitting apps such as GrabTaxi. Over
the past year, the number of users of the mobile app has jumped
six-fold to about half a million and taxi drivers in its network
have grown four-fold to 60,000, according to the company.
(Additional reporting by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)