Jan 4 Apple Inc confirmed its plans to
invest $1 billion a tech fund being set up by Japan's SoftBank
Group Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
"We believe their new fund will speed the development of
technologies which may be strategically important to Apple," the
Journal quoted Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet as saying. (on.wsj.com/2iAMXpE)
SoftBank has said it is investing at least $25 billion in
the fund and has been in talks with Saudi Arabia's Public
Investment Fund for an investment that could go up to $45
billion.
SoftBank has also said that it plans to make future
large-scale investments via the tech fund, rather than on its
own.
Reuters reported in December, citing sources familiar with
the matter, that Apple had held talks with SoftBank about the
investment.
Apple and SoftBank did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)