TOKYO Aug 2 Japan's SoftBank Group on
Tuesday said it is considering selling around 1 trillion yen
($9.8 billion) worth of hybrid bonds in its current financial
year through March to bolster its capital base and secure funds
for future growth.
The announcement comes after the telecommunications and
internet company agreed to buy British chip designer ARM
Holdings PLC for $32 billion.
The money raised from the bonds would not be used for the
ARM deal, as the company plans to finance that acquisition with
cash at hand and a 1 trillion yen bridge loan from Mizuho Bank,
a SoftBank spokesman told Reuters.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Tuesday that
SoftBank would issue half of the total to individual investors
with a coupon of around 3 percent.
Hybrid bonds are often treated as quasi-equity by
credit-rating firms, and so will allow SoftBank to raise capital
without hurting its rating.
A manager at a midsize brokerage firm told Reuters that
increasing interest-bearing debt was not an option for SoftBank
because that would lead to credit downgrades as it did after the
acquisition of U.S. mobile unit Sprint Corp.
As SoftBank has raised 1 trillion to 1.55 trillion yen
annually over the last few years, "it could issue foreign bonds
of around 500 billion yen (on top of the 1 trillion yen under
consideration)," the manager said.
($1 = 102.3700 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Issei Hazama; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)