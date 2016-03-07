March 7 Japanese telecoms conglomerate SoftBank
Group Corp said it would separate its domestic business
from overseas operations to better manage its mobile and
broadband investments across the world.
The overseas unit would include SoftBank's stakes in Sprint
Corp and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and the
domestic business would include its holdings in Yahoo Japan
, the company said in a statement.
SoftBank's Chief Operating Officer Nikesh Arora will lead
the overseas unit and Ken Miyauchi, a SoftBank director, will
lead the domestic business. (bit.ly/1OXpjbA)
The transfer of assets will be completed by Dec. 31,
SoftBank said.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)