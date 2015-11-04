* Q2 profit at 342 bln yen vs 246 bln year ago
* Sprint reported narrower quarterly losses
* CEO Son says "confident" of Sprint turnaround
(Adds details on Sprint job cuts, details)
TOKYO, Nov 4 SoftBank Group's
second-quarter operating profit rose 39 percent on cost cuts and
some improvement at its struggling U.S. unit Sprint Corp.
SoftBank, which purchased a majority stake in U.S. wireless
carrier Sprint for more than $20 billion in 2013, said on
Wednesday its July-September operating profit climbed to 342
billion yen ($2.8 billion) from 246 billion a year earlier.
That beat an average estimate of 329 billion yen from four
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters, and the company said the
main reasons for the strong results included higher profits from
segments such as Sprint. Sprint, 83 percent owned by SoftBank,
reported on Tuesday a narrower quarterly loss.
SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said he was confident
in Sprint's turnaround with more restructuring such as job cuts
to be implemented in the months ahead.
"I'm increasingly confident about the outlook of Sprint as
we have found ways to reduce fixed costs, improve network and
diversify fund procurement methods," he told reporters.
"Sprint, with larger revenue, would become the group's cash
cow if we rein in fixed costs."
Sprint said on Sunday that it aims to slash fiscal 2016
expenses by as much as $2.5 billion, although it did not specify
how many jobs it would cut. Son said he expected layoffs to be
in the thousands.
SoftBank has tapped into profits generated from the
lucrative Japanese mobile phone market to provide Sprint with
cash needed to upgrade its lagging network and stem customer
losses.
But the company is now facing intensifying competition at
home, and signups for new smartphones has slowed.
($1 = 121.1000 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)