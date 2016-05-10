New Zealand gets Pirelli on board just in time for America's Cup
LONDON, May 16 Emirates Team New Zealand have signed up tyre maker Pirelli as a sponsor, just over a week before racing begins in the build-up to the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.
TOKYO May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday said operating profit rose 8.8 percent in the fiscal year ended March 31, due to robust domestic operations and cost cuts at U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp.
The telecoms conglomerate reported profit of 999.5 billion yen ($9.19 billion) from 918.7 billion yen posted the year prior. The result compared with the 1.065 trillion yen average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.
SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors. ($1 = 108.7500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
LONDON, May 16 Emirates Team New Zealand have signed up tyre maker Pirelli as a sponsor, just over a week before racing begins in the build-up to the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to adopt regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.