* FY op profit rises 8.8 pct to 999.5 bln yen
* CEO Son says confident in Sprint turnaround
* Hopes new iPhone will stimulate Japan demand
(Adds CEO comments, Sprint details, context)
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp
on Tuesday said operating profit rose 8.8 percent in
the just-ended business year, a tad short of analyst estimates,
pushed up by robust domestic operations and cost cuts at U.S.
subsidiary Sprint Corp.
The telecoms conglomerate reported profit of 999.5 billion
yen ($9.19 billion) in the year ended March 31 from 918.7
billion yen posted the year prior. The result compared with the
1.065 trillion yen average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by
Thomson Reuters.
SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business
year, saying there were too many uncertain factors.
SoftBank and peers NTT DoCoMo Inc and KDDI Corp
enjoy near-consistent profit in a domestic mobile phone
market which they effectively dominate, and which generates the
bulk of the trio's revenue.
But SoftBank's earnings are susceptible to the performance
of Sprint, which accounts for about 40 percent of group revenue.
"Sprint is improving rapidly," SoftBank Chief Executive
Masayoshi Son said at an earnings briefing. "Sprint had huge
room for cost cuts."
"We are applying technological innovation and effective
capital investment strategies that we nurtured through heavy
competition in Japan to Sprint," he said.
SoftBank owns 83 percent of Sprint. The fourth-ranked U.S.
mobile network provider forecast operating profit for the year
through March 2017 at $1 billion to $1.5 billion, from $310
million in the just-ended year, through more cost and job cuts.
Sprint has struggled for profitability in recent years, and
its January-March earnings have clouded prospects of a recovery.
The carrier reported a wider quarterly net loss and added
fewer subscribers than expected, during a period in which it was
offering discounts to customers switching from rival networks.
Son on Tuesday said Sprint would be a major positive
contributor to SoftBank's earnings, and that profit at the U.S.
unit was improving by around 200 billion yen every year.
Funds financing Sprint's turnaround come largely from
SoftBank's domestic mobile business. But that business is facing
slower revenue growth as new smartphone subscriptions begin to
plateau.
Still, Son expressed hope that Apple Inc's upcoming
iPhone 7 "would stimulate fresh demand."
SoftBank was the first carrier to introduce iPhones in the
Japanese market.
($1 = 108.7500 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)