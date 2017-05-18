Punjab to forgive over $1.5 billion in farm debts
NEW DELHI Punjab will waive more than $1.5 billion in loans to farmers, becoming the third state to do so in response to growing rural distress caused by food oversupply and weak prices.
TOKYO Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would invest up to $1 billion in SoftBank Group's planned $100 billion Vision fund and that it aims to tap advanced technologies through the investment.
Taiwan's Foxconn, the parent of Sharp, has also said it intends to invest in the fund, as well as Apple Inc and chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said earlier this month that the tech fund, which would be one of the world's largest private equity investors, is expected to be finalised soon.
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.