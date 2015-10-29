TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp
said on Thursday it is forming a joint venture with
Sharp Corp in the solar power plant business, a move
that could give a boost to Sharp's ailing solar panel
operations.
The joint venture, which will be launched in December, will
offer panel installation and maintenance services, initially to
some 30 solar power plants operated by SoftBank's solar energy
subsidiary in Japan, the telecoms group said.
Once a global leader in solar panels, Sharp is struggling to
turn around the loss-making business due to fierce competition
with Asian rivals.
SoftBank will own a majority of the new firm, which is
expected to have capital of around $1 million, the company said.
SoftBank entered the solar power business in 2011 after the
massive earthquake in Japan that year convinced Chairman
Masayoshi Son of the importance of renewable energy. The group
has also expressed its interest in the solar business in India.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)