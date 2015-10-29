* 2014/15 new smartphone signups at key shops fell 35%
-internal data
* Drop bigger than 10.6% decline for all devices in
published data
* SoftBank: figures seen by Reuters too limited to indicate
trend
* Data offers rare glimpse into depth of damage as rivals
gain
By Yoshiyasu Shida
TOKYO, Oct 29 New smartphone subscriptions for
SoftBank Group Corp plunged 35 percent at its own
stores in Japan's most populous region in the last business
year, according to internal data that paints a far gloomier
picture than its published financial results.
The data, from a July presentation for distributors and seen
by Reuters, highlights the depth of SoftBank's pain as
intensifying competition hits its domestic mobile unit, which is
responsible for the bulk of its operating profit.
Since losing an exclusive deal in Japan to sell Apple Inc's
iPhone four years ago, SoftBank has seen many users
switch to other carriers - with losses made worse last year as
it dropped hefty cash-back incentives and as smartphones with
cheaper service plans gained in popularity, a source familiar
with the situation said.
Analysts expect mild profit increases for the unit over the
next two years but say much of that will be due to cost cuts.
The lack of a strong growth driver could crimp SoftBank's
efforts to revamp U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, they
say, adding that the more-than-$20 billion acquisition needs
further investment to be competitive.
Compared to rivals, Japan's third-biggest mobile operator
provides only limited sales data to the public and domestic
smartphone subscriptions are not broken out separately.
Disclosed nationwide figures for new subscriptions for devices,
which include a wide range of products from tablets to digital
photo frames, showed a milder 10.6 percent decline for the year
ended in March.
The 35 percent slide contrasts with an increase in new
smartphone subscriptions in the previous year, the July
presentation data showed, although an exact figure was not
available. But the data did not include new sign-ups at
electronic retailers where most customers go and only counts
Tokyo and its surrounding regions. It is also separate from
handset upgrades.
SoftBank spokesman Takeaki Nukii said he was not able to
confirm the 35 percent decline but it seemed sharper than what
had been felt in the company. He also said the limited data
should not be used as a basis for discussing the overall trend
in the company's smartphone sales and that other data for this
business year was upbeat.
But a SoftBank source with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters that the sharp slide shown in the July presentation
was broadly similar at electronics retailers and in other parts
of the country.
"The decline at electronics retailers might not be quite as
steep as at SoftBank shops, but the basic trend is the same," he
said, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to
speak to the media.
The first source familiar with the situation said while he
did not have specific figures for this business year, he did not
feel the situation had improved.
SoftBank declined to comment specifically on remarks by
sources.
IPHONE DEPENDENT
After criticism of the way it collates its subscription
data, SoftBank changed its disclosure practices this financial
year, creating a new category of "main subscribers" which
includes smartphones, flip cellphones and tablets but excludes
items such as digital photo frames.
April-June data for main subscribers showed net additions -
new customers minus cancellations - growing by just 20,000.
Similar categories for NTT Docomo Inc showed growth of
940,000 while KDDI Corp had growth of 520,000.
Docomo was benefiting as phones offered by cheaper mobile
virtual network operators were mostly linked to its network
while KDDI has the edge in marketing, said Hideaki Tanaka,
analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
"In terms of net additions, SoftBank's struggles are only
going to continue," he said.
SoftBank's Nukii pointed to figures from research firm BCN
that show SoftBank's sales for the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. In the
10 days after their launch last month, SoftBank held 42 percent
market share for those two models compared with 36 percent for
KDDI and 21 percent for Docomo.
Once SoftBank's grip on iPhones in Japan was its greatest
strength but it is now seen as too dependent on the products,
which accounted for 80 percent of its smartphone sales according
to material presented to distributors.
The three-year exclusive deal with Apple inked nearly a
decade ago helped SoftBank transform itself into a serious rival
to Docomo and KDDI, but KDDI gained the rights to sell iPhones
in 2011, followed by Docomo two years later.
In a nearly saturated market, contracts are virtually
indistinguishable across networks and incentives often benefit
customers who jump ship to another carrier.
The industry outlook could also worsen for Japanese mobile
operators in general after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for
cheaper cellphone rates last month.
(Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by
Christopher Cushing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)