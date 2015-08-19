TOKYO Aug 19 SoftBank Group Corp said
on Wednesday that President and Chief Operating Officer Nikesh
Arora would buy about 60 billion yen ($483 million) worth of the
company's shares in the open market over the next six months.
Arora's purchase would be in a personal capacity and board
members are fully supportive of his decision, the Japanese
telecoms group said in a statement. Arora became president of
Softbank in May.
"My past year with the SoftBank Group has been very
rewarding. As a measure of commitment, I have decided to take a
personal bet on the SoftBank Group and ensure an alignment of
vision with our founder, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son,"
SoftBank quoted Arora as saying in the statement.
SoftBank has a market capitalisation of about $72.2 billion.
($1 = 124.2500 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)