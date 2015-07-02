(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Failure is an
unpleasant fact for most startups. One in three new companies
lose most of the capital that investors have put into them.
SoftBank is a bit closer to that reality with
Housing.com. The Indian property listings firm has fired
co-founder and chief executive Rahul Yadav six months after the
Japanese conglomerate became its largest investor. It's a
reminder of the inherent risks in a rapidly growing part of
SoftBank's business.
Yadav was a liability and the board had no choice but to
remove him. The 26-year old was in open conflict with his
investors. In April, he wrote a resignation letter attacking the
board as intellectually incapable, which he later retracted and
apologised for. Then he pledged to give away his entire stake in
the company - worth up to $32 million - to employees. Yadav also
taunted some of the country's most prominent business leaders
through his Facebook page.
Housing.com may benefit from Yadav's removal. But it will be
harder for the company to succeed now that it has been forced to
cut all ties to its founder. The fallout raises the broader
question of how many of SoftBank's similar investments will
deliver a positive return.
The Japanese company boasts of an impressive average 45
percent internal rate of return on its internet company
investments over the past decade. That includes its enormously
successful investment in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
, where a total investment of just 10.5 billion yen ($85
million) is now worth $66 billion.
SoftBank is ploughing ever larger sums into startups. It
invested $627 million in Indian marketplace Snapdeal in October.
Last month, it bet $1 billion on South Korean e-commerce group
Coupang. Yet there is no assurance that bigger bets are less
likely to fail. And SoftBank's returns on those that succeed are
almost certain to be smaller.
Unlike most venture capital investors, SoftBank is a listed
company. Its $70 billion market capitalisation owes more to its
telecom businesses and its holdings in listed companies than to
potential new hits. Yet the drama at Housing.com underscores
that SoftBank's startup splurge is not without risks.
twitter.com/ugalani
CONTEXT NEWS
- Indian property listings startup Housing.com fired its
co-founder and chief executive Rahul Yadav on July 1 with
immediate effect.
- "The Board believed that his behavior is not befitting of
a CEO and is detrimental to the company", the startup, which is
backed by Japan's SoftBank, said in a tersely worded statement.
It added that Yadav will have no association with the company in
the future.
- The dismissal followed a series of events that brought
Yadav into confrontation with the company's investors.
- On May 13, Yadav said he would transfer all his shares in
the company to its 2000-plus employees. He owned around 4.6
percent of the company at the time, according to various media
reports.
- Housing.com valued the stake at between 1.5 billion and 2
billion rupees ($23.6 million and $31.5 million).
- Yadav had earlier questioned the intellectual capability
of the company's board members and investors in a resignation
letter dated April 30. He withdrew his resignation on May 5.
- SoftBank led a $90 million investment round in Housing.com
in December. The Japanese group owns 32 percent of the company,
while Nexus Venture Partners owns 19 percent, according to the
Economic Times.
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)