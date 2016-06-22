* Investors applaud Son's decision to remain at helm for
some time
* Son now needs to clarify company's long-term vision -
analyst
* Arora had orchestrated large asset sales, bold investments
(Recasts, adds shareholder and board member comments)
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, June 22 SoftBank Group founder
Masayoshi Son's surprise plan to remain firmly at the helm of
the internet and telecoms giant for possibly 10 more years was
warmly received on Wednesday, with investors unfazed by the loss
of his high-profile heir apparent.
Son, 58, had planned to retire at 60 and last year named
Nikesh Arora, a former Google executive as his successor. Arora
announced late on Tuesday that he was resigning as president,
just two years into his stint after Son made clear that he was
unwilling to relinquish the reins in the near future.
Arora had earned praise for bold investments and his efforts
to improve SoftBank's balance sheet with large asset sales. But
his bumper pay, over $200 million in compensation in the last
two years, had rankled with some investors who contrasted it
with the firm's overall weaker performance.
The decision by Arora, who was in charge of the company's
overseas investments, to move on, however, made it crucial that
Son clarify the company's long-term plans, said analysts who
also noted slow progress in turning around unit U.S. wireless
carrier Sprint Corp.
Son has in the past outlined a "SoftBank 2.0 strategy" to
further expand in new business areas ranging from robotics and
artificial intelligence to the "internet of things".
"With uncertainties now cast upon the investment
business...and with the firm back to square one in identifying a
successor, the biggest risk factor, we think Son needs to
outline his medium- to long-term vision once again," said Mizuho
Securities analyst Kei Takahashi.
For the immediate future, investors seemed happy to see that
Son would be sticking around, with shares in the company
climbing to end up 2.6 percent on Wednesday.
"The share rise today reflects investors' hopes that Mr Son
will be in charge for much longer," said Shigeru Kanno, a
pensioner and one of over 2,000 investors at a shareholder
gathering where Son's decision was greeted with loud applause.
Son told shareholders he had too much energy to go soon.
"I just felt I wanted to continue on as CEO for longer," he
said.
Compared with Son, known as a maverick in business but
modest and soft-spoken in person, Arora, an Indian and one of
few foreign-born executives in the top ranks of Japanese
business, was seen as an outsider.
Tadashi Yanai, the head of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing
and a SoftBank board member, told shareholders that he
had advised Son to stay on for longer.
"I told Mr. Son that there's no one like Mr. Son," he said.
Ken Miyauchi, head of the group's Japanese
telecommunications operations, was named to replace Arora as
SoftBank president while two other executives, Ron Fisher and
Alok Sama, will take over management of the investment side of
the business. Arora will continue to be an adviser to SoftBank.
It remains to be seen though if SoftBank's recent string of
bold asset sales will continue.
These included the sale of $10 billion worth of shares in
the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and
the sale of its majority stake in 'Clash of Clans' maker
Supercell to China's Tencent Holdings for $7.3
billion.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Hirotoshi Sugiyama; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)