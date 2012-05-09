TOKYO May 9 Softbank Corp said on Wednesday that it and eBay Inc unit PayPal will form a joint venture to expand Japan's e-payments market by targeting users of Apple Inc's iPhone.

Softbank, which competes with bigger KDDI Corp in supplying Apple's popular smartphone in Japan, and PayPal will each invest 1 billion yen ($12.54 million) in the joint venture, Softbank President Masayoshi Son told reporters at a news conference.