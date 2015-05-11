Nikesh Arora, former Google chief business officer and current SoftBank Corp. vice chairman, attends a news conference in Tokyo May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO SoftBank's Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is not in a rush to sell the company's stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as the billionaire is confident in the company's growth, SoftBank Vice Chairman Nikesh Arora told Reuters on Monday in an interview.

"Post his board meetings he's never been more confident in the way he believes Alibaba will continue to grow," Arora, who is to become SoftBank's president in June, said.

"In that circumstance, there's no rush for us to sell it."

(Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)