TOKYO, July 28 Japan's SoftBank Group
booked $65 million in expenses arising from the resignation of
Chief Operating Officer Nikesh Arora, bringing his total
compensation over the last two years to about $300 million.
Arora, the former Google executive handpicked by SoftBank
founder Masayoshi Son as his successor, resigned abruptly last
month, just two years into his stint, as Son decided to stay
longer.
The 6.8 billion yen expenses, revealed in SoftBank's
quarterly financial statement on Thursday, comes in addition to
24.5 billion yen in compensation that the Japanese telecoms
conglomerate has already paid to Arora.
Even before his resignation, some investors had contrasted
Arora's pay unfavourably with the firm's overall weaker
performance.
($1 = 104.7800 yen)
