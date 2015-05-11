TOKYO May 11 SoftBank Corp Chief
Executive Masayoshi Son said on Monday that Vice Chairman Nikesh
Arora was a strong candidate to lead the Japanese
telecommunications and Internet conglomerate in the future.
"Yes. He's 10 years younger than me, and he has more
abilities than me," Son told reporters at an earnings briefing,
when asked if Arora was a potential candidate.
"The last nine months I've spent with him have made me sure
of that, but I'm not going to retire soon," the billionaire
founder of SoftBank added.
SoftBank hired the former Google Inc executive
last July to run a newly created unit called SoftBank Internet
and Media, reporting directly to Son.
(Reporting by Teppei Kasai; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)