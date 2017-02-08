TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp
reported on Wednesday a 71 percent rise in operating
profit for the October-December quarter due to shrinking losses
at U.S. unit Sprint Corp and a strength in its domestic
telecommunications business.
SoftBank, which owns a majority stake in Sprint, said
third-quarter profit increased to 295.7 billion yen ($2.63
billion) from 172.8 billion yen in the same period a year
earlier.
That beat a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 246.30
billion yen drawn from three analysts. SmartEstimates give
greater weight to recent forecasts by top-rated analysts.
Sprint trimmed its quarterly loss as the No. 4 U.S. wireless
carrier added more subscribers than Wall Street expected.
This was the first full quarter since SoftBank completed a
$32 billion acquisition of Britain's most valuable technology
company ARM, but SoftBank's earnings are still highly dependent
on Sprint and the performance of the domestic telecommunications
business.
($1 = 112.3400 yen)
