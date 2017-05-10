AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
TOKYO May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported a 13 percent rise in full-year operating profit, benefiting from cost cuts and a rise in subscribers at its U.S. wireless unit Sprint Corp.
The internet and telecoms giant, which owns about 83 percent of Sprint, said profit for the year ended in March increased to 1.026 trillion yen ($9 billion) from 908.9 billion yen.
SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors. ($1 = 113.7700 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
PARIS, June 20 Boeing revised up its rolling 20-year industry forecast for passenger and freight planes by 4 percent on Tuesday, but shaved its projections for traffic growth on signs that recent rapid expansion in China and parts of Asia is starting to moderate.