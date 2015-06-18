(Adds amount of investment by Alibaba and Foxconn, comments)
TOKYO, June 18 Japan's SoftBank Corp
said on Thursday it is setting up a joint venture with Chinese
online shopping giant Alibaba and electronics supplier
Foxconn Technology to sell its human-like robot Pepper
around the world.
The robots - which the mobile phone and Internet
conglomerate envisions serving as baby-sitters, medical workers
or even party companions - would go on sale to general consumers
from Saturday for 198,000 yen ($1,610.54) each plus monthly fees
and insurance, the companies said in a joint statement.
The waist-high robot, which is already used in stores
including SoftBank's mobile phone shops, can learn and express
human emotions, according to the Japanese firm.
Foxconn already produces Pepper but a general sale,
especially with the involvement of Alibaba, will require greater
investment, according to some analysts.
SoftBank said it would have a 60 percent stake in the joint
venture, with Alibaba and Taiwan-based Foxconn each spending
14.5 billion yen ($117.94 million) for 20 percent stakes.
SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said the partnership
was a first step to becoming a top robotics business.
"We will aim to be the No.1 robotics company," he said.
($1 = 122.9400 yen)
(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by
Chris Gallagher and Stephen Coates)