TOKYO, June 3 Japan's Softbank Corp will invest $1 billion in South Korean online retailer Coupang, with the deal expected to close in July, both companies said on Wednesday.

The investment would raise to around $1.5 billion the amount of money Coupang has raised so far this year, the companies said in a joint statement.

