TOKYO Japan's SoftBank Corp said it agreed with Sprint Nextel Corp(S.N) to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier to $21.6 billion from a previous offer of $20.1 billion as it fights off a counter bid by rival Dish Network Corp(DISH.O).

SoftBank's amended offer won key support from hedge fund Paulson & Co, the No. 2 Sprint shareholder and an early supporter of Dish's bid. Paulson said it would vote all of its shares in favour of SoftBank's improved offer.

The revised merger agreement came a day before a scheduled Sprint shareholders' meeting to vote on SoftBank's offer, which faces a challenge from U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network's $25.5 billion bid launched in April.

That meeting has now been adjourned until June 25.

Dish gave no immediate indications of its next step. "We will analyse the revised SoftBank bid as we consider our strategic options," it said in a statement, adding that it continues to believe that Sprint has tremendous value.

Under its new deal with Sprint, SoftBank will increase its cash injection to Sprint shareholders by $4.5 billion, bringing the total cash consideration to $16.6 billion, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The amended agreement announced today delivers more upfront cash to Sprint stockholders, while still achieving our goal of creating a well-capitalised Sprint that is better positioned to bring meaningful competition to the U.S. market," said SoftBank founder and President Masayoshi Son.

Sprint also said its committee evaluating Dish's bid had unanimously determined that it "is not reasonably likely to lead to a 'superior offer'".

"As a consequence of the lack of progress with Dish and the improved terms from SoftBank, the special committee ended its discussions with Dish," Sprint said.

SoftBank said it will raise its stake in Sprint to 78 percent from its previous bid to own 70 percent, and acquire shares from current Sprint shareholders at $7.65 per share, up from the previous offer of $7.30 per share.

The Japanese company said it will use proceeds from recent bond sales as well as a bridge loan already signed with four banks last year to finance the revised deal.

Sprint's new agreement with SoftBank gives Dish a June 18 deadline for providing a best and final offer.

Shares of SoftBank initially climbed 1.8 percent after the announcement to 5,620 yen, their highest in nearly three weeks and extending the previous day's 9.5 percent surge. They later retreated to trade down 0.5 percent, compared with a 0.1 percent decline in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average.

