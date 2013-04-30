TOKYO, April 30 Japan's SoftBank Corp said it will hold a news conference from 0800 GMT on Tuesday about the company's deal to acquire a 70 percent stake in Sprint Nextel Corp after U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp launched an opposing bid.

SoftBank president Masayoshi Son, who has remained tight-lipped on Dish's bid for Sprint, will hold a media briefing in Tokyo after its fiscal 2012 results, the company said.