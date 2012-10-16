Police raid flat of one of London Bridge attackers - Sky News
LONDON, June 4 Police raided an address in east London used by one of the three attackers who killed seven people in the city centre, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
TOKYO Oct 16 Shares of Softbank Corp soared 10 percent to 2,500 yen on Tuesday morning after CEO Masayoshi Son reassured investors that there would be no dilution of the company's shares after a $20.1 billion deal to acquire about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp .
Softbank's shares had lost 21 percent over the previous two sessions on rumours of the deal, which sources say the company will fund with loans from four major banks, and which some investors worried was too expensive. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Michael Watson)
LONDON, June 4 Police raided an address in east London used by one of the three attackers who killed seven people in the city centre, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
* Co and Tata Communications sign agreement to expand reach of their global connectivity and data centre solutions for customers