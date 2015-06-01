HELSINKI, June 1 Japan's SoftBank Corp
said on Monday it has increased its controlling stake in
Supercell, the Finnish mobile games maker best-known for its hit
title 'Clash of Clans'.
The Japanese communications and media company said it had
acquired an additional 22.7 percent share in Supercell, boosting
its total stake to 73.2 percent. It did not disclose the price
of the deal.
SoftBank bought a majority stake in the firm in 2013 for
about $1.5 billion. Last year, Supercell saw its revenue triple
to 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) while profit doubled to 515
million euros, making it the world's top-grossing company in the
sector.
A sluggish Japanese economy is forcing Softbank to
increasingly look overseas for growth.
SoftBank, in a statement, said that Supercell would continue
to operate independently, and Ilkka Paananen would continue to
serve as the chief executive officer.
The remaining stake is owned by Supercell's management and
employees.
($1 = 0.9161 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Susan Fenton)