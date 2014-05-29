May 29 Deutsche Telekom AG has agreed to a plan by Japanese mobile company Softbank Corp to buy T-Mobile US Inc, the fourth-largest U.S. mobile carrier, Kyodo news agency reported, citing industry sources.

Deutsche Telekom owns two-thirds of T-Mobile US. A spokesman for Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.

Softbank Chairman Masayoshi Son proposed the buyout in a meeting with top executives of T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom in mid-May and received a positive response, Kydo reported. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)